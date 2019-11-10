Nawaz Sharif can go anywhere he wants for treatment: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Nawaz Sharif can go anywhere he wants for his treatment, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday.

The foreign minister, while speaking to the media in Multan, said the government has created no impediments for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in going abroad. He advised that the former prime minister should go abroad for better treatment.

The minister also informed that the government provided the PML-N supremo with the best medical treatment.

While commenting on the ongoing Azadi March sit-in, the minister stated that holding a sit-in is the right of every political party. He added that the government has provided the protesters with all sort of facilities.