Priyanka Chopra reunites with family in New Delhi in the midst of work

Priyanka Chopra is all the rage these days as she paints the town red on her New Delhi trip working for her next big Bollywood hit, but also finding time for family.

The 37-year-old Baywatch actor has been keeping her fans up to date with her trip to New Delhi for the shoot of The White Tiger and in her latest post the actor shared glimpses of family time in the midst of work.

In the post she can be seen wearing a black shirt and skirt with knee-high boots and posing with her mother Madhu Chopra as well as brother Sidharth.

“Family nights.. happy birthday @kunalbhogal,” she said in the caption as they celebrated the birthday of her cousin.

The actor has been occupied in Delhi since last month with her film that stars Rajkummar Rao alongside her.