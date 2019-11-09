close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
November 9, 2019

Alia Bhatt gears up for Christmas in Los Angeles with a colourful avatar

Alia Bhatt gears up for Christmas in LA in a colourful avatar

Alia Bhatt has been serving major styling inspiration to the rest of her contemporaries while vacationing in Los Angeles.

The diva was seen rocking a colourful, vibrant, printed co-ord set. She was also carrying a sling bag with the Peter Pilotto creation.

Prior to this, Alia was seen wearing a fiery pink co-ord set in LA as she posed with her team under the sun.

The Brahmastra star also caught up with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFF Akanksha Ranjan. 

