Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh flaunt stellar dance moves at wedding: Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undeniably one of the most adored couples in B-Town, owing to their energy and charm that always leaves the crowd enthralled.



The Padmaavat duo is at it again as videos from a glitzy and extravagant wedding they attended last night have been making rounds on the internet showing the couple shaking a leg and stealing the show with their stellar moves and endearing love.

Photos from the wedding show the Tamasha diva donning an ornate black and golden lehenga by Sabyasachi and striking poses with the bride as well as other guests.

Deepika and Ranveer flaunting their dance moves at the Sangeet function have also been circulating online.



The Gully Boy star also showed off some of his rap skills by taking the mic at the wedding and entertaining the guests, as he rocked a traditional attire with dark shades.







