Bilawal says opposition on same page to send 'selected' packing

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan People’s party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Friday that the entire opposition is united to send home the ‘selected’ prime minister.

The PPP chairman was addressing a rally in Muzaffargarh, where he said that the government is pushing the country towards political instability.

“The selected’s authoritarian thinking is imperiling the Constitution, democracy and centre,” said Bilawal.

He said that if the nation wanted then they can send the selected home and they will do a long march as well.

Bilawal said that if the party workers wanted to do the politics of dharna then they will do it.

He said that the PPP will visit across Pakistan to ‘expose the fake mandate and the selected government’.