Nick Jonas’s view on wife Priyanka Chopra had the whole internet gushing

It is no surprise that the fan favourite PDA powerhouse couple is Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The couple has been oozing couple goals for a long time.



During a recent interview with Access, Nick Jonas talked about everything from his life to fashion.

He credited Priyanka to his classic dressing style. Stating that he personally believes that fashion is comfort and breathtaking confidence.

He further went on to say that his attire gets elevated and becomes better when he has his wife by his side. Not only that, the Midway premiere attire he wore was just for his lovely wife.