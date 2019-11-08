close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 08, 2019
Nick Jonas’s view on wife Priyanka Chopra had the whole internet gushing

It is no surprise that the fan favourite PDA powerhouse couple is Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The couple has been oozing couple goals for a long time.

Also Read:  Priyanka Chopra reveals the one thing that made her fall in love with Nick Jonas

During a recent interview with Access, Nick Jonas talked about everything from his life to fashion. 

View this post on Instagram

@midwaymovie premier tonight.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

He credited Priyanka to his classic dressing style. Stating that he personally believes that fashion is comfort and breathtaking confidence.

Read More: Priyanka Chopra wishes Kevin Jonas happy birthday in a heartfelt post 

He further went on to say that his attire gets elevated and becomes better when he has his wife by his side. Not only that, the Midway premiere attire he wore was just for his lovely wife.

