Remo D’Souza pleads ‘not-guilty’ for blatant cheating accusations against him

Remo D’ Souza, filmmaker, choreographer and national award winner claimed 2016's non-bailable, cheating and extortion warrant issued against him is false. He reportedly moved towards Allahabad High Court for bail.

Remo talked to IANS about the case charged against him on September 23, 2016 and said that it was false and baseless.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan pokes fun at Remo D’Souza after he marries wife for the third time

He stated, "There is a false case against me and my lawyer is taking necessary steps. Since it is in the legal process and my lawyer is handling it, I only can say this much — the case is false."

Media reports stipulate that a man referred to as Satendra Tyagi lodged the complaint against the filmmaker, citing that the star made the man invest INR 5 crore in a film endeavour back in 2014, with a promise to return the amount.

However, the money was never returned and Tyagi claimed that he further received life-threatening calls from people in the mafia with the demand of 1 crore.