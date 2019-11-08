Ranveer Singh claps back at haters who dissed his look and called him a ‘joker’

Ranveer Singh is one of the very few celebrities who uses his social media platform to take time and interact with his fans. During one of his recent Instagram lives, the star was taken heavily aback when he noticed there was a slew of hate comments flooding in on him. Ranveer however, did not hesitate to clap back and respond to his haters who referred to him as a joker.



Ranveer Singh stated that it was surprising how most of the hate comments coming in today are about random derogatoriness. Some comments read, ‘Aa music band kar’ (turn off the music), ‘Aa tereko Hindi nahi aata hai kya? (do you not know Hindi or something?)’, ‘Aa joker lag raha hai (You look like a joker).'

In response to this unacceptable slander, the star replied, “Tum logo ko kuch kaam dhanda nahi hai? Tum log kuch aur jaake karo na mere life me kyu aaye ho? (do you people not have some work or responsibilities to take care of? You should go and do something else rather than interfering in my life)."

Kudos to Ranveer Singh for holding his ground and defending himself against the slander and name calling.

