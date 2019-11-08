Malaika Arora caught in a funny debacle of having to choose between her son and dog

Malaika Arora talked about her experience working during and after pregnancy, on the podcast show, No Filter Neha, as well as regarding her thoughts on her dog and son.

Pondering on the thought, the star revealed, “I guess if you’re an animal person, I mean any — a dog person, a cat person or you know whatever — I think they just become family and for me Casper is. In fact, my son always says that he says you love him more than me, always says.”

She further went on to say, “He keeps asking me, ‘Mumma you love Casper or me?’ I say I have two boys and it's both of you and I love you both equally. He keeps saying that ‘Mom, can you not be diplomatic and choose me and say no. You’re my number 1.’ I’m like I can’t say that. Arhaan is everything but my Casper is also my everything. The kind of unconditional love that.. I can’t believe we’re sitting and talking about my pet here but yeah it’s just unconditional love.”

Malaika was also asked about her thoughts regarding trolls on the show, she stated, “I mean you gotta be really, really messed up in your head or you gotta be really on low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty. I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing just because you have a platform. And you’re faceless so you think its your birthright. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them.”