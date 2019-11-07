close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 7, 2019

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop by to meet military families for coffee

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 07, 2019

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop by to meet military families for coffee: WATCH

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a surprising act dropped in for a cup of coffee to show support to military families.

The families were astonished to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their weekly gathering which is held at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor.

Meghan and Harry also shared parenting stories with other parents. 

“My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl—she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend,” Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, told Army&You magazine.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

They also met an eight-year old girl named Molly, who was over the moon meeting the Royals.

 “Meghan promised not to tell anyone that I was off school,” Molly said. “She asked me who my best friend was.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop by to meet military families for coffee. Photo: People

“It’s unbelievably hard. I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that,” Prince Harry noted while expressing his feelings about how hard it is on the families while someone is away.

Coldstream Guards welfare officer, Capt. Colin Lewis told the magazine that it was was “great for the Duke and Duchess to take the time to truly understand the challenges they [military families] face.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment