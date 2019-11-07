Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop by to meet military families for coffee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a surprising act dropped in for a cup of coffee to show support to military families.

The families were astonished to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their weekly gathering which is held at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor.

Meghan and Harry also shared parenting stories with other parents.

“My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl—she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend,” Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, told Army&You magazine.

They also met an eight-year old girl named Molly, who was over the moon meeting the Royals.

“Meghan promised not to tell anyone that I was off school,” Molly said. “She asked me who my best friend was.”



“It’s unbelievably hard. I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that,” Prince Harry noted while expressing his feelings about how hard it is on the families while someone is away.

Coldstream Guards welfare officer, Capt. Colin Lewis told the magazine that it was was “great for the Duke and Duchess to take the time to truly understand the challenges they [military families] face.”