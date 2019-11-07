Julia Roberts gratefulness for her sister has the internet flowing with love

Hollywood star and sensation Julia Roberts opened up about events in the past she is grateful for. She reiterated the time where her sister’s kindness was beyond fathomable and has so many forms that she believes she probably can’t thank her enough.



It came about for PEOPLE’S first-ever Kindness Issue which was dedicated to highlighting the big and small ways in which kindness makes a difference and changes the lives of people.

On Instagram, Julia took time out of her day to thank her sister for being there for her and for having the biggest heart. She said that when she thinks of kindness, she thinks of her sister.

On the occasion, Julia took the time to thank her sister for having a heart as big as she does. She told people.com, "I have always believed kindness has many forms. Some quite obvious, some more subtle. Some are an exact shape and some kindness, I have found, is more reaching, surrounding, like an embrace."

"I think of my sister Lisa often when I think of kindness, but specifically something she did when we were both teenagers. Teenagers. Those historically edgy, self-centred creatures, blind to all needs but their own."

Walking down memory lane, the star recalled, "When I graduated from high school at 17, she had already moved to New York City and was enrolled in theatre school. Surely, with lots on her plate and mind at 19 years old, but when I asked to move in with her just days after I graduated (mainly, because I missed her!) she never blinked an eye or asked for the outline of time or ideas before saying yes.”

"Her kindness was so reflexive and warm that I surely did not even recognise it as such at the time. But the feeling of it, the sense of belonging it provided me with was and is one of the great motivators of my life and my hearts compass and compassion towards others."

In the years passed, the sisters still live very close to each other, in the same apartment building. She ended saying, "If my teenage self never said it clearly, Thank you Sister, for your endless kindness for me then and always."