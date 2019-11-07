Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share intimate moments in the mountains of Bhutan

India's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been leaving all of their fans and followers completely enthralled with glimpses of their romantic holiday in Bhutan.

The recurrent updates from B-Town hottest couple are giving all fans major couple and travel goals as they spend quality time together in the enchanting and majestic mountains of the breathtaking South Asian country.

Read More: Anushka and Virat celebrate his birthday with Bhutanese family in the mountains

In their latest update from their intimate getaway, the captain of the Indian team shared some stunning shots of the two that are leaving all of us in absolute awe.

In one postcard-worthy shot that captures the true love they share, Anushka and Virat can be seen standing alongside one another with a magnificent view of the mountains and the lake in the backdrop.

Read More: Anushka Sharma takes a trip down memory lane in Bhutan's 'sabzi mandi'

Virat captioned the post as: “When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful.”

See photos below:







