Deepika Padukone asks Ranveer Singh to show his serious side: Check out his amazing reply

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most beloved couples in B-Town and are quite literally the living example of opposites attract.

While Ranveer is known to be quirky, spontaneous and fun, Deepika is considered to be poised, contained and calm.

Deepika recently asked her husband Ranveer as to why he doesn’t show his emotional side to the world and the Simmba actor had the most amazing reply.

Ranveer said, “I was brought up by strong women. My soul is feminine. I know I can be a very intense person. A serious person. A while ago, my wife asked me why I hide this side of myself. I had no answer for her then.”



The actor also added that he equally enjoys ‘being the clown’ and as much as he has a serious side to him, he loves to enjoy wearing those clothes and enjoy being stupid and being the clown.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in 83 opposite Deepika Padukone.