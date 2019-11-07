Priyanka Chopra digs into paan as she rekindles ties with her desi roots in Delhi

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, in spite of making waves far away in the land of Hollywood, is still clinging on to her roots in B-Town as she was recently seen enjoying the taste of home.

The 37-year-old Quantico actor turned to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her New Delhi trip with her fans and followers, showing how just how happy she is to be close to her desi ties once again.

The actor shared a photo of herself at a betel leaf tasting, more popularly known in South Asia as paan.

"Set life. Paan tasting," she wrote with the picture of herself relishing in the delicacy from the subcontinent.

In the picture Priyanka is dressed in a brown hooded cardigan over a black dress and flip flops.

She had earlier shared a picture of herself digging into Delhi’s famous 'Daulat Ki Chaat' as well.



The actor is presently back home as the shooting for her upcoming film The White Tiger kicked off recently.