Thu Nov 07, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 7, 2019

Alia Bhatt rocks a red pantsuit as she vacations in LA with her team

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 07, 2019
Alia Bhatt rocks a red pansuit as she vacations in LA with her team

Alia Bhatt looked drop dead gorgeous after she was seen rocking a fiery red pantsuit in Los Angeles with her team.

The diva was seen soaking up the sun on the streets lately after she took to Instagram to share a picture from her latest break-and-work trip.

Also Read:  Alia Bhatt's incredible underwater poses flood internet

In the image shared, Alia is smiling to the camera with her friend and manager Grish, while nailing a stunning red pantsuit that she paired on top of a white shirt.

A few days back, Alia had shared another picture while hanging out in LA in which she was dressed to perfection.

Check out the Brahmastra star’s photo here:

View this post on Instagram

potato & leek

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


