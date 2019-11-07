Alia Bhatt rocks a red pantsuit as she vacations in LA with her team

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Alia Bhatt looked drop dead gorgeous after she was seen rocking a fiery red pantsuit in Los Angeles with her team.
The diva was seen soaking up the sun on the streets lately after she took to Instagram to share a picture from her latest break-and-work trip.
In the image shared, Alia is smiling to the camera with her friend and manager Grish, while nailing a stunning red pantsuit that she paired on top of a white shirt.
A few days back, Alia had shared another picture while hanging out in LA in which she was dressed to perfection.
Check out the Brahmastra star’s photo here:
