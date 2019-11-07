Alia Bhatt rocks a red pantsuit as she vacations in LA with her team

Alia Bhatt looked drop dead gorgeous after she was seen rocking a fiery red pantsuit in Los Angeles with her team.



The diva was seen soaking up the sun on the streets lately after she took to Instagram to share a picture from her latest break-and-work trip.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's incredible underwater poses flood internet

In the image shared, Alia is smiling to the camera with her friend and manager Grish, while nailing a stunning red pantsuit that she paired on top of a white shirt.

A few days back, Alia had shared another picture while hanging out in LA in which she was dressed to perfection.

Check out the Brahmastra star’s photo here:



