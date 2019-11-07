Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoes surgery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has undergone a hernia operation at a private hospital.
According to Geo News, the Abbasi, who is in judicial custody in connection with an inquiry into LNG scandal, was shifted to the hospital on November 4.
Also read: Judicial remand of Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah extended
He is expected to stay in the medical facility for few more days.
Geo News reported that the government has been informed about the former prime minister's stay in the hospital.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) veteran on July 18.
The Accountability Court continues to extend his remand as the anti-graft body has yet to file a reference against the former premier.
Abbasi told the court on October 28 that a medical board had advised him to have a surgery.
He had requested the court to allow him to have the surgery on his own expenses from a private hospital.
The court had extended his remand till November 19.
