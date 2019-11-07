close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2019

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoes surgery

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 07, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has undergone a   hernia operation at a private hospital.

According to Geo News, the  Abbasi, who is in judicial custody in connection with an inquiry into  LNG scandal, was shifted to the hospital on November 4.

Also read: Judicial remand of Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah extended

He is expected to  stay in the medical facility  for few more days.

Geo News reported that the government has been informed about the former prime minister's stay in the hospital.  

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) veteran  on July 18.

The Accountability Court continues to extend his remand as the anti-graft body has yet to file a reference against the former premier.

Abbasi told the court on October 28 that a medical board had advised him to have a surgery.

He had requested the court to allow him to have the surgery on his own expenses from a private hospital.

The court had extended his remand till November 19.

Latest News

More From Pakistan