Janhvi Kapoor urges paps to turn off the cameras and the reason will surprise you

Last evening while on her way out to the city, Janhvi was snapped by paparazzi. However, the star demanded for all cameras to be turned off.



Bollywood stars often partake in charity work but most prefer to do it without the public eye breathing down their neck. Janhvi is one of them, as just recently, she was spotted sharing her packet of biscuits with a poor flower girl on the road.

Even though Janhvi actively smiles and converses with the press whenever they appear, this time around, the star urged them to turn the cameras off while she helped the child. In a video surfacing online, the star can be seen asking photographers to back off.

The demin-clad star can be seen walking in her army green shirt, with a child in toe who asked her to buy flowers. The star asked the child to accompany her and presented the child with a pack of biscuits from her car. During the whole situation, the star asked the paps to stop filming her for the time being.



In the video, the star can be heard saying, “Ek second ke liye band kar dijiye, boht ajeeb lagta hai, har baat pe (Close it for just a second, it feels really awkward when you film for every little thing)."

However, although the paps did not stop filming, they did in fact turn off the lights from their cameras and secretly continued to film the star’s humanitarian acts of service.