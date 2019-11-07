close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
Pakistan

APP
November 7, 2019

BISE Faisalabad matric supplementary exams result on November 9

Pakistan

APP
Thu, Nov 07, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Matriculation supplementary examinations 2019 on Saturday (November 09).

Secretary BISE has that all arrangements were being completed to announce results in a most befitting ceremony which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.m.

Result gazette will be available on CDs after paying Rs.200/- per copy from designated bank branches.

