BISE Faisalabad matric supplementary exams result on November 9

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Matriculation supplementary examinations 2019 on Saturday (November 09).



Secretary BISE has that all arrangements were being completed to announce results in a most befitting ceremony which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.m.

Result gazette will be available on CDs after paying Rs.200/- per copy from designated bank branches.