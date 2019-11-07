close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Sci-Tech

AFP
November 7, 2019

Three charged in US with spying on Twitter users for Saudi Arabia

SAN FRANCISCO: Two former Twitter employees and a third man were charged in San Francisco Federal Court Wednesday with spying on Twitter users critical of the Saudi royal family, the US Justice Department announced.

The two Saudi citizens and one US citizen allegedly worked together to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of the government, the department said.

