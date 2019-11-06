WhatsApp will now let you choose who can add you in groups

Social messaging application WhatsApp has listened to the cries of its users finally as they will now finally not have to worry about getting added to groups without consent.

The social media platform has finally addressed this problem by rolling out a new feature which assists users in refraining selected contacts from adding them.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced a similar update but after user feedback it says that it had to give the users a more optimized option.

The new feature has added a third yet quite a helpful option and here is how you can access it:

• Open WhatsApp

• Go to Settings — Account — Privacy

• Select Groups

• Three options will appear

-Everyone (Everyone will be able to add you in a group without an invitation)

-My contacts except (You will be able to choose which contacts cannot add you in groups)

-My contacts (Only your contacts can add you to a group without an invitation)

The new privacy setting is available to some users now but, will eventually roll out worldwide in the coming weeks.