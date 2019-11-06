'Pati Patni Aur Woh' makers pull back dialogue on marital rape after backlash

It appears that social media proved its power once again as after massive criticism of Bollywood’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh over its rape joke, the makers have decided to pull back the line.

The film was all anyone could discuss online the past week after it released it much-anticipated trailer which did not sit very well with the viewers.

Netizens were quick to call out the makers of the film over a dialogue about marital rape delivered by the film’s male lead Kartik Aaryan that was deemed insensitive by the rest of the lot.

A source said to Bollywood Hungama that the makers had gotten ‘carried away’ with the joke.

“Since Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnaama was a hit they thought of doing another one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film,” the source revealed to the leading entertainment portal.

The film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey will see the light of day on December 6.