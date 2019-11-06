close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
November 6, 2019

How much do Google, Facebook and Amazon employees get paid?

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 06, 2019
Google the best tech company to work for.— Photo. Reuters/file

In the tech realm, Google   is proved itself to be at the very top in terms of how its employees get treated.

The tech company is followed by social media giant Facebook and  Amazon according to a survey by Comparably which is based on fair pays to employees, raises, work environment, satisfaction, benefits and much more.

The survey reveals that on an average a Google employee gets paid $133,000  per annum, while the highest payed employee is the Director of Finance who receives $600,000 annually.

Further, the second best Facebook pays a handsome $140,000 per year. Group Data Manager is paid the most i.e. $285,000 annually.

The average pay at Amazon is at $114,000  while the Group Engineering manager receives $296,687  which is the highest pay at the company.  

