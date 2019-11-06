Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer to soon tie the knot?

It appears as though wedding bells are about to chime for Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer as she unveiled her plans of proposing to her ladylove.

Recently the star confessed, on the Howard Stern Show, that she has been wanting to tie the knot with her ladylove and she cannot contain her excitement about getting down on one knee and asking for her girlfriend’s hand in marriage.

She revealed to Howard Stern, “I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.”

Although the star was secretive regarding when she plans to pop the question, she was adamant that it would happen sooner rather than later.

Read More: Kristen Stewart moves on from Stella Maxwell, loves being with new girlfriend Dylan Meyer



In order to keep the plans hush-hush, she said, “I can’t say right now because she will find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do. I’m really impulsive. I don’t know when it’s going to be.”

Stewart is not one to shy away from the concept of commitment, ever since her breakup with Twilight co-star Robert Pattison was finalized. The star has dated a number of potential partners, from Stella Maxwell to Alicia Cargile. Although this relationship is one which is relatively new, the star seems to be in it for the long haul.

