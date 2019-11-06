Ranveer Singh bhabi-zones makeup artist in adorable exchange: Watch

Ranveer Singh is a born entertainer who never fails to prove that fact, both on and off screen.



During a high profile wedding, Ranveer’s videos started making rounds on the internet, however what caught the public's eye was not a video of the star showing off his epic dance moves to his songs Tattad Tattad and Aankh Marey, but a random funny and short video of him calling a makeup artist ‘Bhabi’.

The video which has fans curling up from fits of laughter showcases the star standing by a wall next to the makeup artist. One of the very first lines we hear come from her mouth, she tells Ranveer, “Bhabi mat bolo please [don’t call me bhabi please]."

Looking away from the woman in black, Ranveer keeps his eyes on his phone, which he grabs in the middle of the video, and keeps his attention fixed there.

The woman was seen smiling throughout the clip, stomping her feet in the most adorable of fashion.



Users on Instagram could not contain themselves after the adorable exchange went viral, from some watching the video on repeat to others calling it the ‘cutest’.

Some seemed to have felt the poor girl’s emotions, stating that they possess the same passion of meeting her as she did of meeting Ranveer.

The makeup artist captioned her video, she wrote, “That moment when @ranveersingh calls u Bhabhi Dil k aramaaa aansuuoo main bheh gaae.”