Swara Bhasker in legal trouble after cursing child on camera: Watch video

Bollywood star Swara Bhasker is facing the wrath of social media after a video of her cursing a child started circulating on social media.



The Veere Di Wedding actor was speaking to comedians Abhish Mathew and Kunal Kamra on the show when she spoke an incident where a child had referred to her as ‘aunty’ at the very start of her career.

The short clip circulating on the internet shows her saying how she had been immensely disappointed with the shoot and the child’s remark had only added fuel to the fire.

She then went on to utter an expletive on camera saying she did not curse the child actor on his face but had definitely done so in her mind.

Read More: Swara Bhasker trolled for congratulating Modi after campaigning against BJP

She further said that children were ‘evil’ and that she was given the task of bathing the ‘menace’ which she considered part of the commercial she was working on.

Her video soon wreaked havoc on social media with numerous users calling her out.

Moreover, reports also suggested that a case has also been filed against the actor to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.