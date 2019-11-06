Disha Patani says she has always seen Salman Khan as an inspiration

Disha Patani is all the rage these days after her grand debut in the Hindi film industry took everyone by storm.



The actress was recently roped in for Salman Khan starrer Radhe after she spun magic with the superstar in blockbuster hit Bharat.

Also Read: Disha Patani says working with Salman Khan was 'a dream come true'

Speaking about her thoughts on Salman Khan, Disha has come forth sharing that she has always considered him as an inspiration.

“Salman sir has always been an inspiration to me. Working with him in Bharat was a dream come true. Now, it's happening again in Radhe,” the actress said.

“I will learn so much more as I work with Salman sir and Prabhudeva sir. They have been supportive and helpful. I am so excited about Radhe,” she added.

Read More: Disha Patani confirmed as the female lead for Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

On the work front, Disha recently wrapped up the shooting of Mohit Suri’s Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.