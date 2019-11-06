Aamir Khan shares much-awaited teaser of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors, on Wednesday gave fans a sneak peek into his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with a teaser uploaded on Instagram.



Aamir, who will be playing the titular character in the film, captioned the video:

“Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum.. (Who knows if there is a story in us, or we are in the story itself).”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the famous Hollywood movie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. The film stars Kareena Kapoor as the female lead opposite Aamir.

It was earlier reported that Aamir took special advice for his role in the film from Tom Hanks.