Two Bangladeshi players suffer from 'tuff' conditions during T20I opener against India

Delhi’s toxic air marred the first T20I between India and Bangladesh as Soumya Sarkar and one other Bangladeshi player on Sunday had vomited on the field during a successful run chase, as reported by ESPNCricInfo.

The opening T20I drew in concern as alarming levels of toxic air made conditions unfavourable. However, the guests did not succumb to it and won their first T20I against the hosts with seven wickets and three balls remaining.

Bangladesh’s veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim admitted to the difficulties and said that his team were finding it problematic to cope since their arrival however, the batsman assured that the polluted air would not hinder his focus.

"Pollution is not an issue for me. I was more concerned about facing the opposition bowlers than worry about pollution," Mushfiqur told reporters.

"Irrespective of the condition we had to play. Since the moment we arrived in India it was like this and we did cope up with the weather and performed on match day," he added.

In relation to the matter, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to social media site Twitter to thank both teams for playing under “tuff” conditions.

The second T20I will be held on Thursday however, a cyclone threat looms over to possibly threaten the game.



