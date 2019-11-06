Indus Water Treaty Modi's next target, says Fawad Chaudhry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said Pakistan should prepare for a "serous loss" that would be the outcome of internal conspiracies diverting nation's attention from Kashmir.
"Modi's next target will be Indus Water Treaty. Don't know how is he tolerating Pakistan's share of water" he said.
Underlining the seriousness of the matter, he said Pakistan has no time to blink .
The Indus Water Treaty is a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank.
