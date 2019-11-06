close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2019

Indus Water Treaty Modi's next target, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD:  Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said Pakistan should prepare for a "serous loss" that would be the outcome of internal conspiracies diverting nation's attention from   Kashmir.

"Modi's next target will be Indus Water Treaty. Don't know how is he tolerating Pakistan's share of water" he said.

Underlining the seriousness of the matter, he said Pakistan has no time to blink .

The Indus Water Treaty is a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank.

