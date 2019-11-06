'Shouldn't be buried near feudal lords': Men remove woman's body from grave in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Influential men on Tuesday exhumed and removed a woman's body from her grave, allegedly angered that she was buried near their local feudal landlords, police said.

The men reportedly also attacked the deceased woman's relatives in the Sakhi Hassan Graveyard of Rahim Yar Khan's Khan Bela neighbourhood, wounding at least three of them.

The influential men had reserved graves for feudal landlords without the local administration's permission. They were upset that a woman — who was not related to the landlords — had been buried near their self-allocated graves and, therefore, desecrated the burial area.

Rahim Yar Khan police said they have registered a first information report (FIR) over the incident and noted that the woman whose body had been removed was buried again.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital whereas the remaining relatives and members of the bereaved family protested against the injustice.

After the FIR was registered in the Shedani Sharif police station against more than 15 suspects, authorities arrested at least two of the men named in the case.