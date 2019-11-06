US says committed to Britain trade deal after Trump expressed doubt

WASHINGTON: The United States and Britain remain committed to reaching a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement, the White House said Tuesday, after President Donald Trump questioned whether such a deal is possible.



Last week, Trump warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the terms of his EU divorce deal meant that "under certain aspect... you can´t trade" with the United States.

Trump used a lengthy appearance on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage´s radio phone-in show Thursday to share his characteristically blunt views ahead of a December 12 snap election in Britain.

Trump´s remarks threatened to hurt Johnson at the outset of a campaign that has huge implications for Britain´s future place in Europe and the rest of the world.

Both Trump and Farage are deeply polarizing figures in Britain who could hurt Johnson´s chances with more moderate voters.

On Tuesday, Trump and Johnson spoke, the White House said.

"The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

Trump also insisted that NATO allies "robustly fund their defenses" -- a reflection of his argument that the US bears a disproportionate share of spending within the transatlantic alliance.