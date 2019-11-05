close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 5, 2019

Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden evacuate after bomb gets recovered from sets

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 05, 2019
Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden evacuate after bomb was found on set

Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden  had to exit the set of Marvel's The Eternals after  an unexploded bomb was recovered.

According to details, Jolie and Madden were forced to halt all filming on set after an unexploded bomb was discovered.

The Canary Island base of Fuerteventura was evacuated as a team of experts were rushed over to effectively disarm the device even though it was a remnant of a Nazi bomb left from World War II.

“It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed,” an insider on the set told The Sun.

Read More:   Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani’s first looks in ‘The Eternals’ out 

The source went on to say: “Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it.”

The publication said that bystanders were witnesses to a panic which ensued during evacuation. Apart from Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, Kit Harrington was also a cast member on set. 

