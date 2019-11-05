Nawaz to spend night at Services Hospital

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif decided to spend the night in Services Hospital, on Tuesday.

Hospital sources claimed that the former prime minister had been discharged from the hospital where he had been undergoing medical treatment since the past two weeks.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz's daughter Maryam are also present in the hospital with the former prime minister. Doctors from the Sharif Medical City also arrived at Services Hospital.

Hospital sources claimed that Nawaz and Mahmood Ayaz, the head of the medical board which was formed to look after the former prime minister's medical treatment, spoke to each other.

"When I want to leave, I'll let you know," the former prime minister reportedly told Ayaz.

Ayaz is quoted as saying that Services Hospital's doctors will treat Nawaz so long as he remains in the hospital.

Nawaz needs to go abroad for treatment

Nawaz Sharif needs to go abroad for treatment, said Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz who heads the panel of doctors overseeing the treatment of the former prime minister.

"Health department should talk to us," he said, adding that the medical board set up for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader's treatment would give in writing that he should undergo genetic test from abroad.

He said the foreign visit would become essential if doctors want to examine his body tissues in order to diagnose the exact cause of his illness.

Dr Ayaz said Nawaz Sharif was not facing a minor genetic issue.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Nawaz Sharif was being taken to Sharif City Hospital in Lahore and an ambulance was present outside the Services Hospital for this purpose.

Dr Ayaz said he has heard that Nawaz Sharif will be shifted from the Services Hospital.