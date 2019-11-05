Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' faces the wrath of netizens over rape joke

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh after releasing its first trailer has taken the internet by storm but for all the wrong reasons as it seems to have rubbed people the wrong way over a rape joke.

Twitter users took it upon themselves to slam the film over the insensitive sequence which highlights marital rape.

The dialogue was written in poor taste according to a slew of Twitter users, when it was supposed to evoke laughter.

Some twitter users took matters into their own hands, citing outrage, they wrote, "I am an aspiring filmmaker taking a Screenwriting course. And I strongly condemn the views of writer, director and the producer of #PatiPatniAurWoh to write absolutely irresponsibly on marital rape. I request you to take that particular line out from the final cut."

Another user went on to say, "#PatiPatniAurWoh its really bad to have such movies in the era of such beautiful message driven movies. We need to come out of this and support original comedy."



The movie’s main aim is to promote gender equality and is set to reach theaters on December 6.

Twitter users advised the film’s writers to cut and rewrite the dialogue before it makes it to the audience.