Sara Ali Khan's fun banter with Varun Dhawan after he steals her caption

Bollywood is gearing up for its upcoming release as Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have kicked off the filming of Coolie No 1.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath star shared a glimpse from their time on the sets and the bundle of excitement and drama that is to follow when the David Dhawan-directorial finally sees the light of day.

Turning to her Instagram, Sara shared a picture of herself with Varun, both in character, at a train station as the shooting for the remake of the 1995-original gets going in full-swing.

"Cool and Coolie,” Sara captioned the photo with a couple of emojis.

Sara can be seen donning an all-white churidar ethnic suit while Varun is rocking a red porter outfit.



Varun soon shared the same post with a similar caption to which Sara said: “I see you trying to copy, steal and smartly (not really) adapt my captions.”

The film will hit theater in May of 2020.