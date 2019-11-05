Bilawal says govt will be responsible if anything happens to Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the government will be responsible if any thing happens to his ailing father.

He said on Twitter that Asif Ali Zardari has still not been given access to specialist doctors.

Also read: Zardari shifted to hospital

"Our family is increasingly concerned about his health," said the PPP chairman.

Asif Zardari was arrested in June after his bail application was rejected in connection with a high-profile money laundering case that saw millions allegedly siphoned out of the country.



Authorities on October 22, shifted the former president of Pakistan to hospital, his daughter Aseefa Bhutto had said on Twitter.





