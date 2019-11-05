Kareena Kapoor opens up about insecurities followed by childbirth

Kareena Kapoor had always been a powerhouse in the film industry and ever since she tied the knot to Saif Ali Khan and later gave birth to one of the industry's most sought-after toddlers, Taimur, the diva continued to stun the world with her impeccable sense of style, as well as her work ethic.

A recent interview by Filmfare managed to put many questions to rest as the 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding star was asked whether her recent experience as a wife and mother, became a source of insecurity in regards to her work.

The actor openly revealed that she did in fact fear that she would no longer have a career in the lime light after marriage and especially after childbirth.

The pressure of getting married was weighing in on Kareena at that time as well. However, to the surprise of many, the actress revealed that it did not matter to her anymore, since she had already done so much work in the film industry.

She further went on to mention that she is very particular about setting time aside for family bonding and how much of a priority that is for her.

She also stated that there is no way she can run away from that and it is in fact something she wants. She mentioned that work will always remain available but her family base is one of the strongest.