Cyclonic storm Maha 675 km southwest of Karachi

Karachi: The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) ‘MAHA’ over the central Arabian Sea has tracked northwards during last 12 hours and slightly weakened.



Pakistan Meteorological Department says MAHA is located at 0800 PST of 5th November 2019 around Lat 19.6 N and Long 63.7 E, at a distance of about 675 km southwest of Karachi with maximum sustained surface winds of 160-180 kmph gusting 200 kmph. TC-Maha is likely to weaken gradually and track eastward towards Indian Gujarat.

There is no threat to Pakistan coastal area; however, fishermen are advised not to venture in deep sea till 6 Nov.