Pak vs Aus 2nd T20I: Live Updates

SYDNEY: After being saved by rain from a likely defeat in the first T20I, Pakistan are optimistic to put up a convincing show in their second clash with Australia in Canberra’s Manuka Oval stadium on Tuesday (Today).

The Aussies are also waiting to take on the men in green this time more aggressively as they were previously stopped by rain when they were 41-0 in just 3.1 overs in a revised chase of 119-run target in a 15-over game in Sydney.

Pakistan's new skipper Babar Azam, in the first match, helped the team post 107-5 in 15 overs with his blistering 59 runs off 38. Australia were on track to win the game before the match officials called off the play due to heavy rain.

Australia’s bid to become world No.1 T20I side was thwarted in the first clash as the result of the series-opener was not as they perceived. They needed a 3-0 win in over the guests to replace Pakistan at the top position in the standing.

2019 has not been a good year for Pakistan cricket team so far as they have won only one of their eight T20I games this year. Their miserable run in the format includes a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of a second-string Sri Lankan side in Lahore last month.

Pakistan probables

Babar Azam (Captain), Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Musa,

Australia probables

Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, David Warner, Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa