Mon Nov 04, 2019
World

AFP
November 5, 2019

Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes Chile: monitor

Tue, Nov 05, 2019

SANTIAGO: A strong 6.3 earthquake shook Chile on Monday, the National Seismological Center said, rattling buildings in the capital where a big anti-government demonstration was under way.

The quake struck at 6:53 pm (2153 GMT) with its epicenter near the northern town of Illapel, the center said. A strong and prolonged shaking was felt in the capital.

