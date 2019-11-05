Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes Chile: monitor

SANTIAGO: A strong 6.3 earthquake shook Chile on Monday, the National Seismological Center said, rattling buildings in the capital where a big anti-government demonstration was under way.



The quake struck at 6:53 pm (2153 GMT) with its epicenter near the northern town of Illapel, the center said. A strong and prolonged shaking was felt in the capital.