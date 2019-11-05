Chaudhry brothers call on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to defuse political tension in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday night.

Chaudhry Shujaat, along with his brother Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, arrived in Islamabad via a chartered plane to hold a crucial talks with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.



Talking to media men, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said: "There's no deadlock between us (government) and the leaders of Azadi March," adding that they came here for reconciliation and to defuse the political tension in the country.



To a question, Elahi said that the issue of Azadi March will be resolved peacefully. He said that they will hold meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Tuesday morning.

Addressing a press conference followed by the meeting, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani said that they will try to keep the atmosphere pleasant.

Pervaiz Elahi added that the pleasant political atmosphere will help resolve problems and added that they were trying to find ways to resolve the issues.