Demi Lovato opens up about body positivity and overdose scare

American singing sensation Demi Lovato opened up about her struggles regarding what she’s been through and how she is now stronger than ever at the moment.

Speaking at the Teen Vogue Summit, the 27-year-old singer opened about the bumps on the road revealing details ranging from her music to her overdose scare back In July 2018.

The star stated that ever since her scare, hospitalization and rehab, she had been feeling much better and had been on the path to sobriety, and was getting back into her new music.

The Skyscraper hit maker said, “What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

She went on to highlight how important the whole process was for her and that there was no ‘do-over’ button she would push. “I wouldn’t change the direction of my life for anything. I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today."

Apart from her music career, Demi had also been focusing on acting stints, in particular, with body positivity issues, as well as the issues of posting unfiltered and unedited pictures etc. Addressing it at the conference, she stated: "We hear the term ‘body positivity’ all the time. To be honest, I don’t always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I do not like what I see. I don’t sit there and dwell on it."



Rather than focusing on the flaws she sees, she expressed gratitude, stating: "I am grateful for my strength and things I can do with my body. I am saying I’m healthy and I accept the way my body is today without changing anything,"