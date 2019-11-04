AIOU’s MPhil and PhD exams to begin from November 12

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold final exams of MPhil and PhD of its Education, Education Planning and Management (EPM) and Special education programs (semester spring 2019) from November 12 to 26, 2019.



According to an announcement on Monday, these exams will be held here at the university’s main campus.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, the exams will be conducted by the academic staff of the university.

This is the part of new academic plan that aimed at making the examination system more transparent as well as to facilitate timely announcement of the result.

The university is actively working on digital transformation, for bringing about qualitative improvement in the overall examination system.

The roll-number slips and date-sheet of the exams have been sent to the enrolled students.

The exams' timing will be from 2 pm to 5 pm, said Controller Examination.