Priyanka Chopra gets brutally trolled for wearing pollution mask in India

Priyanka Chopra may have turned to her social media with pure intentions but the actor faced immense trolling at the hands of netizens instead, for speaking about India's rising pollution levels.

Calling out the government over their inability to tackle situation, Priyanka Chopra highlighted the issue by wearing a mask to work in New Delhi.

Read More: Priyanka Chopra celebrates loved-up Diwali with Nick Jonas by her side

Sharing a photo of herself wearing the mask, the actor expressed her sympathy with those ensnared in more dire circumstances, as she wrote: “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe.”

After raising awareness for the escalating environmental issue, the actor was lauded by many but also faced flak from quite a few who handed over some unsolicited advice to her of heading back to the US.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's golden rule for keeping up with each other

On the other hand, many also attacked her calling her a 'hypocrite' for smoking and showing concern about the environment.



