Mon Nov 04, 2019
November 4, 2019

Presidential notification of ECP member's appointment suspended

Mon, Nov 04, 2019

ISLAMABAD:  The presidential notification of  appointment of two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members has been suspended by  The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Geo News reported  on Monday.

The orders came as the high court heard a petition filed by Jahangir Khan Jadoon.

Also read:  ECP issues show-cause notice to PM Imran Khan

The lawyer representing the government told the IHC  no progress was made on appointment of the ECP members during the three meetings between the government and the opposition.

When the lawyer sought four-week time, the chief justice directed the matter be resolved quickly since Chief Election Commissioner was about to retire.

He said the issue should be resolved by the parliament.

The chief justice directed that the matter be resolved before December 7 since it has rendered the electoral body almost non-functional.

The chief justice said that the court had full confidence in National Assembly Speaker and the Senate Chairman, expressing the hope that the matter would by resolved by the parliament.

The court suspended the notification of appointment before adjourning the hearing till December 5. 

