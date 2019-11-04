PM Imran to launch ‘Ehsaas’ Undergraduate Scholarship program today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch ‘Ehsaas’ Undergraduate Scholarship program today (Monday).



The prime minister took to Twitter saying, “I will launch the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan today. 200,000 scholarships will be awarded over the next 4 years, 50,000 every year, 50% of these for women to promote human capital development under my Ehsaas’.

The students enrolled on merit at any public sector university can apply for the scholarship by 10th of next month.

