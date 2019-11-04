It will be an honour to offer Namaz behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry is best known for his no-hold-barred criticism on opposition leaders.

The politician from Jhelum has been displaying his oratory skills on local TV channels for a while now where he is seen on the forefront to defend Prime Minister Imran Khan against criticism from opposition and the media.

Despite not being at the helm of Information Ministry, he has been hitting back at Maulana Fazlur Rehman who has demanded resignation from his [Fawad] boss.

The minister recently mocked the participants of Azadi March who have been camping in the federal capital to demand Prime Minister's resignation.

He called the protest 'Halwa March' and lashed out at them for what he called the foul odour enveloping the venue of the march.

Chaudhry asked the march participants to make arrangements for cleanliness from their own pockets because it was costing millions of rupees to local administration.

On Monday, however, he adopted a rather conciliatory tone saying, "It will be an honour to offer prayer behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman".

Speaking to the media, the minister said he was against the political role of the Ulema.