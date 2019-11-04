close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

AFP
November 4, 2019

Billie Eilish wins best song at MTV Europe, disappointment for Ariana Grande

Entertainment

AFP
Mon, Nov 04, 2019

SPAIN: Billie Eilish won best newcomer and best song for "Bad Guy" at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, while Ariana Grande failed to bag any of her seven nominations.

Taylor Swift won best video for "ME!" and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes took home best artist at the star-studded evening in Seville, Spain that also gave a special "Rock Icon" award to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and saw Korean boy band sensation BTS take home three gongs.

"Hi MTV EMA, I want to say thank you so much for winning the best song, I love you," 17-year old Eilish said in a pre-recorded video.

The American singer became the first artist born in the 2000s to top the Billboard 200 in the US last August with her breakout album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?".

Ahead of the glitzy bash, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paraded on the red carpet in a red suit and white trainers with his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez.

The MTV Europe Awards are one of two mains events organised by the American music channel, alongside the prestigious Video Music Awards in the US that have been held annually since 1984.

Latest News

More From Entertainment