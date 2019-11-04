close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 4, 2019

Mehwish Hayat shares unseen video of her dynamic performance enthralling audience

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 04, 2019

KARACHI: Mehwish Hayat, the true diva of Pakistan's showbiz industry, has become a national icon of  entertainment as she  wins the hearts of  fans with her dynamic performance and steals  the limelight at every  event  with her gorgeous presence.

The Load Wedding star, who is a leading Pakistani film actress, has shared an unseen video of  a past event, where she can be seen enthralling audience with her melodious voice.

In a shared  video, Hayat can be seen raising the heartbeats of  her crazy fans  with a  perfect entry  in a stylish attire during an event earlier this year in  Lahore, singing  Aaj Jaane ki Zid Neh Karo.

Taking to  Twitter she posted the amazing video  and wrote:  "In February this year was able to do this amazing Live concert in Lahore to a crowd of over 10,000 strong . What an exhilarating experience ."

Recently, Hayat has been  honoured by the Government of Pakistan with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. 

