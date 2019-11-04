Mehwish Hayat shares unseen video of her dynamic performance enthralling audience

KARACHI: Mehwish Hayat, the true diva of Pakistan's showbiz industry, has become a national icon of entertainment as she wins the hearts of fans with her dynamic performance and steals the limelight at every event with her gorgeous presence.

The Load Wedding star, who is a leading Pakistani film actress, has shared an unseen video of a past event, where she can be seen enthralling audience with her melodious voice.

In a shared video, Hayat can be seen raising the heartbeats of her crazy fans with a perfect entry in a stylish attire during an event earlier this year in Lahore, singing Aaj Jaane ki Zid Neh Karo.

Taking to Twitter she posted the amazing video and wrote: "In February this year was able to do this amazing Live concert in Lahore to a crowd of over 10,000 strong . What an exhilarating experience ."

Recently, Hayat has been honoured by the Government of Pakistan with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

