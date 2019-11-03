Bangladesh check India to 148-6 in pollution-hit T20

NEW DELHI: Leg-spinner Aminul Islam led a disciplined Bangladesh attack to restrict India to 148 for six in the first Twenty20 international in pollution-hit New Delhi Sunday.

The Indian capital has been blanketed by smog with authorities saying air pollution had reached "emergency" levels, with schools closed and other restrictions imposed.

But it was business as usual at Delhi´s Feroz Shah Kotla ground with Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad electing to field first at the start of the three-match series.

India lost two early wickets including skipper Rohit Sharma who was trapped leg before wicket for nine off paceman Shafiul Islam in the first over of the innings.

Aminul then struck twice to rattle the opposition top-order with KL Rahul, who made 15, and Shreyas Iyer, who scored 22, letting go of their starts.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan made 41 with three sixes but returned to the pavilion after being run out as India slumped further.

Krunal Pandya, 15 not out, and Washington Sundar, unbeaten on 14, played useful cameos to help the hosts get 30 runs from the last 12 deliveries.

Pollution levels turned hazardous during the past week, putting the match in danger of being called off, but India´s cricket board felt it was too late to change the venue.

Bangladesh players trained in masks and coach Russell Domingo said "nobody has been sick or (is) dying".

In December 2017, two players from Sri Lanka fell ill on the pitch because of smog and play in the Test match was briefly suspended.

Every winter, the megacity of 20 million people is blanketed by a poisonous smog of car fumes, industrial emissions, and smoke from stubble burning at farms in neighbouring states.